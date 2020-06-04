“Kris Aquino on son Josh turning 25: ‘Thank you for filling my existence with love’”

Kris Aquino pays tribute to her eldest son Josh on his 25th birthday with a post full of love.

A day before her son Josh’s 25th birthday, Kris Aquino took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her eldest son’s natal day. Kris and her two sons have been spending the quarantine period at a resort in Puerto Galera in Mindoro where the popular host has been doing Facebook Live sessions with her fans. In her post, the doting mom of two shared that she was 24 years old when she gave birth to him and wanted her followers to see his natural curls which aren’t usually noticeable on camera.

She wrote,

“by tomorrow, his birthday, he’ll get his haircut & he’ll be shaved- but i wanted all of you to see kuya josh’s natural curls (a part of me wants to make him grow his hair some more but he’s already complaining about the heat)… my panganay will turn 25 in a few hours- a full year older than I was when I gave birth to him. in many ways, we’ve grown up together & his innate kindheartedness, generosity, and his ability to only see the good in all situations inspire me to be the best mama I can possibly be… whenever you comment that you feel I’m a good parent, the truth is how could I possibly be anything less when I have been blessed with such loving sons? Happy Birthday kuya Josh… thank you for filling my existence with LOVE.”