“Kris Aquino pays tribute to ABS-CBN amid franchise challenges”

Kris Aquino took to social media to pay tribute to ABS-CBN amid the ongoing franchise challenges of the network. The host looked back on the almost two decades that she spent as a Kapamilya and sent her prayers and well wishes to her former television station.

“Unfortunately, we don’t get to choose how a relationship ends – but I have learned, we do have a say in what memories we choose to keep. My prayers and good wishes are with the marshals, crew, cameramen, technical staff, production assistants and personnel, writers, creative teams, and everyone I had the privilege of working with and learning from during my almost 20 years as a Kapamilya,” Kris posted on her Instagram page.

Kris highlighted that the network was part of the many milestones in her life and for that she is very thankful to ABS-CBN.

“I am only expressing sincere, heartfelt thanks for what shall forever be an unforgettable period, where my personal and professional lives seamlessly intersected— both my sons went from crawling to running while celebrating our many milestones on ABS-CBN,” she stated.

The host also posted various clips of her previous shows on the network on social media including Kris TV, Aquino and Abunda Tonight, Game KNB?, among others.

She added, “Now it is part of my growth as an individual, to set myself free of anticipated moves and labels; everyday learning to hold on to only what had been good, letting go what wasn’t, and nurturing an optimistic heart full of love, hope, and gratitude.”

Kris left ABS-CBN in 2016.