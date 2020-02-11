“Kris Aquino reveals plans for a ‘quiet celebration’ for her 49th birthday”

Kris Aquino admits plans to take a break from social media for her birthday.

A few days shy of her 49th birthday, Kris Aquino shared her plans to enjoy more time for herself by just having a quiet celebration in the form of a wellness retreat in an undisclosed location, without the usual entourage she travels with. Kris said she will be accompanied by her longtime aide Bincai on the trip. The February 14 celebrator started her retreat last February 9, Sunday.

She wrote, “Only my closest staff were aware (they made the arrangements) that i was leaving today for a relatively long, wellness birthday retreat… I’m basically on my own, except poor Bincai also has to join me do the nature walks, relaxation yoga, introduction to meditation, or watch over my sessions of aqua therapy, more acupuncture etc. because I’m still on a lot of maintenance medicines plus she’s trained in case of any emergencies (na sana wag mangyari)… it’s going to be a very QUIET birthday because the most meaningful gift I can give myself is TO GIVE MY ALL to strive to be the healthiest I can possibly be… nobody else has the power to do this BUT me.”

Kris also informed her 4.6M Instagram followers that she plans to also take a break from posting on social media during her birthday celebration. She wrote, “This feed will go QUIET for the time being, because sometimes silence & solitude are integral to physical & emotional HEALING… for a change, this is a journey I’m taking privately- BUT i do look forward to sharing with you everything I’ll learn and gain from this new chapter of my life. Until then, LOVE, PROSPERITY, and PEACE to all!”