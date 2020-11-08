“Kris Aquino shared COVID-19 scare: ‘One of our drivers tested positive’”

Kris Aquino shared that one of her drivers tested for COVID-19.

Kris Aquino shared the COVID-19 scare that her family and team encountered after one of her drivers tested positive for the virus.

“November 3 we all had PCR testing because I was supposed to do a TVC shoot Nov 5… Testing was done in the morning,” Kris shared on her Instagram page.

The host continued, “8 PM when my sons, my whole team, and I (we’re quarantining together until the 12th when this batch of commitments will finish) got an urgent message: 1 of our drivers tested positive for COVID-19.”

Kris shared that the driver is staying in a different place but he has been doing errands for her family and her team.

“He doesn’t stay where we are all living now and he doesn’t drive for me, but he does take care of picking up & bringing home Bimb’s homeschooling teacher, he regularly picks up members of my team from their homes, and normally when I need to bring many things & we’re a complete group, he drives our 2nd vehicle,” she relayed.

She added, “We just finished this same type of scare mid August to early September- but this time, dumami ang involved.”

Kris shared that they informed the client about the situation.

“The client was informed immediately, I didn’t do my pre-shoot recording on the 4th, on the 5th we all did the antigen test and we were still all negative.”

“That evening my dry cough started, accompanied by a sore throat and headache. I slept early and told myself, everyone would be in full PPE & N95 masks- kakayanin namin,” she said.

However, Kris shared that she woke up still feeling sick.

“I woke up still coughing, with sinus congestion, a persistent headache and fatigue. We did my hair & makeup & proceeded to the studio. It was there that I started to lose my voice because of the non-stop coughing & my BP had gone up to 150/100,” she shared.

Kris relayed that the brand she was working with decided to not continue with the shoot and prioritize her health.

“Na-prove sa kin kung gaano ka compassionate yung brand that i represent. SinceIi also produce, alam ko kung anong expense ang involved dahil hindi tinuloy yung shoot. Kaya nga pinipilit kong wag ma packup… Pero nag desisyon silang i-prioritize ang health ko at LAHAT ng mga katrabaho ko,” she said.

Kris further relayed, “3 PM kanina nag PCR test kaming lahat sa team ko, hindi ako makatulog waiting for the results… Thank You God- for now okay kami. November 10, one more test para totally CLEARED na ang Team Kris.”

“I continue to pray na simpleng sinusitis, ubo, at laryngitis lamang ang meron ako… to be safe, naka isolate pa rin ako from my sons. I’m keeping myself well hydrated, naka bed rest, at ang challenge for me- total vocal rest. God bless all of us w/ the FAITH & fortitude to survive this pandemic,” she remarked.