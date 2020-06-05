“Kris Aquino shares how they celebrated son Josh’s 25th birthday”

After returning to Manila, Kris Aquino and her sons have a quiet birthday celebration at home for kuya Josh.

After an almost three-month stay in the island of Puerto Galera with her sons Josh and Bimby, Kris Aquino shared that she and her family are back home safe in Manila, just in time to celebrate her eldest son Josh’s 25th birthday. The host and actress posted a photo with the happy celebrator and the big bunch of balloons she ordered for him.

On her Instagram account last June 4, Kris wrote,

“Everyday in Puerto Galera, between 7:30-8 AM, kuya josh would insist that we all had to view the “Lupang Hinirang” music video, stand w/ our right hand above our hearts, sabayan ang pagkanta ng national Anthem and face the open sea… I decided to make kuya’s lunch (na kami kami lang naman sa house) themed around the colors of our flag. ️🤍 🇵🇭 P.S. I included the pics where kuya covered my face & the balloons covered him- mahirap talagang picture-an kapag ang panganay ay lagpas 6’2 at yung mama 5’3 lang. 🥰

25th birthday to my forever roommate, kuya josh! ️🤍 🇵🇭 “