“Kris Aquino shares new discovery as she turns 49”

Kris Aquino shares she is a fan of this Japanese art.

Kris Aquino took to Instagram to share a discovery she made just in time for her 49th birthday. The television host shared that she recently found out about a Japanese art called Kintsugi.

“I am inspired by Japanese culture. I looked for a summary of what KINTSUGI is about, found it on nbcnews.com and will share with you why it’s the guiding principle shining a light on my life NOW. “Kintsugi is the Japanese art of putting broken pottery pieces back together with gold — built on the idea that in embracing flaws and imperfections, you can create an even stronger, more beautiful piece of art,” she stated.

Kris remarked that she is applying the principles of Kintsugi in her process of repairing herself.

“Using this as a metaphor for healing ourselves teaches us an important lesson: Sometimes in the process of repairing things that have broken, we actually create something more unique, beautiful and resilient. As i enter the last year of my 40s, I’ve learned so much from the pain of life’s mistakes- some caused by me, and some i was just collateral damage BUT they are a part of my totality,” she said.

The host relayed that she will be “away” for a while to rebuild her life.

“I’ll privately try to rebuild important relationships, rediscover my ‘IKIGAI’, and heal (KINTSUGI) every remaining shattered piece of me… you and i deserve nothing less than a kris aquino with only golden scars,” she stated.