“Kris Aquino shares new discovery as she turns 49”

Kris Aquino shares she is a fan of this Japanese art.
Kris Aquino took to Instagram to share a discovery she made just in time for her 49th birthday. The television host shared that she recently found out about a Japanese art called Kintsugi.
“I am inspired by Japanese culture. I looked for a summary of what KINTSUGI is about, found it on nbcnews.com and will share with you why it’s the guiding principle shining a light on my life NOW. “Kintsugi is the Japanese art of putting broken pottery pieces back together with gold — built on the idea that in embracing flaws and imperfections, you can create an even stronger, more beautiful piece of art,” she stated.
i wasn’t supposed to be home… i gave several natural wellness treatments my open mind, #nocomplaining #noexplaining… just THANK YOU to my neurologist Dr Piano for being here at home at 1:30 AM to check on my neck, migraine attack, and back & right arm spasms.. anyway, what’s important is i want to be HEALTHY & nobody wanted me to spend a birthday w/ little movement. My sons & my staff went the distance to make me feel their love & appreciation… how could i not post this gratitude video? The background song i chose is “KINTSUGI” by Gabrielle Aplin. i am inspired by Japanese culture. i looked for a summary of what KINTSUGI is about, found it on nbcnews.com and will share with you why it’s the guiding principle shining a light on my life NOW. “Kintsugi is the Japanese art of putting broken pottery pieces back together with gold — built on the idea that in embracing flaws and imperfections, you can create an even stronger, more beautiful piece of art. Every break is unique and instead of repairing an item like new, the 400-year-old technique actually highlights the “scars” as a part of the design. Using this as a metaphor for healing ourselves teaches us an important lesson: Sometimes in the process of repairing things that have broken, we actually create something more unique, beautiful and resilient.” As i enter the last year of my 40s, i’ve learned so much from the pain of life’s mistakes- some caused by me, and some i was just collateral damage BUT they are a part of my totality. Yet i believe in a God of many chances, Who sees that our scars are the HEALING or HEALED portions of our humanity, and that there’s HOPE because today in itself is already His gift. i never questioned Him when all my prayers were answered, so now i continue to learn, to simply TRUST.
A post shared by KRIS AQUINO (@krisaquino) on Feb 13, 2020 at 3:50am PST
Kris remarked that she is applying the principles of Kintsugi in her process of repairing herself.
“Using this as a metaphor for healing ourselves teaches us an important lesson: Sometimes in the process of repairing things that have broken, we actually create something more unique, beautiful and resilient. As i enter the last year of my 40s, I’ve learned so much from the pain of life’s mistakes- some caused by me, and some i was just collateral damage BUT they are a part of my totality,” she said.
The host relayed that she will be “away” for a while to rebuild her life.
READ: Kris Aquino reveals plans for a ‘quiet celebration’ for her 49th birthday
“I’ll privately try to rebuild important relationships, rediscover my ‘IKIGAI’, and heal (KINTSUGI) every remaining shattered piece of me… you and i deserve nothing less than a kris aquino with only golden scars,” she stated.