Kris Aquino Slams Darryl Yap Over “MoM” Film, Director Reacts

Darryl Yap Reacts to Kris Aquino After Throwing Shade for His “MoM” Film

Controversial director Darryl Yap reacts to Queen of All Media Kris Aquino who throws shades at his film “Martyr or Murder” (MoM).

Kris Aquino recently posted a message in honor of her father’s 90th birthday on her Instagram Page. The actress-host wrote a lengthy article in which she discussed the morals and teachings Ninoy taught her.

She also emphasized her father’s great qualities. In the final half of her Instagram post, Kris expresses her opinions on the recently released film directed by the divisive Darryl Yap.

The last paragraph of her post has this line, “Subukan mang baguhin ang kwento ng kahapon, it’s from you i learned to NEVER show anger, NEVER reveal your weakness.”

This was explained in a piece in The Philippine Star by the fact that Direk Darryl Yap is currently working on the MoM movie. The article has this title: “Kris Aquino throws shade at new Darryl Yap movie in birthday tribute for Ninoy Aquino.”

The controversial director-writer posted the aforementioned Philstar piece and commented on it. He claimed that Queen Mother Karla Estrada, not Kris Aquino, had given him sunglasses.

Darryl sent a link to a previous Facebook post in which he flaunted the sunglasses Karla gifted him. “It was Karla Estrada, not Kris, who gave me Shades,” the caption reads.

The Marcos family is a significant theme in Darryl’s most recent film. Kris’s mother, former President Cory Aquino, appeared in a scene in MiM, the first book of his trilogy.

Isko Moreno, a former Manila mayor, would portray Kris Aquino’s father, former senator Ninoy Aquino, in the second episode, Martyr or Murderer (MoM). Darryl teased this in the first episode. Mabuhay Aloha Mabuhay (MaM), the third chapter, will concentrate on the Marcoses’ time in Hawaii.

READ ALSO: Teddy Baguilat Apologizes to Sandro Marcos Over Fake News

What are your thoughts on this article? Just feel free to leave your reactions in the comment section.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. We aim to give the freshest and in-demand content to our visitors. Come back next time at PhilNews for more updated news.