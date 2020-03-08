“Kris Aquino thanks sons for taking care of her amid physical pain”

Kris Aquino revealed that she tumble down the other day, hitting the right side of her body.

Kris Aquino took to Instagram to express her gratitude to her kids Josh and Bimby for taking care of her amid her health challenges.

In an Instagram post, Kris revealed that last month she fell out of her bed.

“I took a tumble from my bed a day after my birthday, my windows are all soundproof, but the door isn’t. I kept shouting for help (in a household w/ more than a dozen staff) but in my estimation it took more than 20 minutes before 2 people came, by then i was already crying uncontrollably… we now have a baby monitor in my bedroom,” she shared.

She also shared that she fell down and hit her body hard the other day.

“Yesterday after my shower, I took a step out and my left leg flew under me and I landed hard on my right side. i shouted out for Bimb and he came running… he had the presence of mind to wrap me in a towel & said to not move because i may have dislocated something; he called Alvin and Tin but i said i could go on my hands & knees & try to get up. He helped by practically carrying me,” she posted.

She then thanked Josh and Bimby for assisting her when she was physically in pain.

“Today 6 AM , the very mild pain medicine I can drink wore off and my right side throbbed… I asked kuya if he could accompany me to breakfast and he said ‘I’ll take care of you, mama.’ It was a struggle to put on my joggers and he helped without being asked,” she stated.

Kris added, “Life is far from perfect but this mom knows how blessed she is because of her 2 ‘giants’.”