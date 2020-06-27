“Kris Aquino to give away free laptops”

Kris Aquino is giving away free laptops to enable Filipino students to study online as schools remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Facebook on Friday, the former actress said that she has started purchasing laptops that she will give away on Wednesday, July 1, during a live stream.

“Lahat ng magulang ang hangarin mapagtapos sa pag-aaral, maging maganda ang kinabukasan, at maging masaya ang mga anak nila,” she wrote in her post.

Kris said her fans had been asking her for laptops as class opening draws near and lack of devices remains to be a concern for many. This, after the COVID-19 pandemic has forced schools to close down and conduct online classes for students at home.

In mid-March, a “blended” educational system has been crafted by officials and lawmakers wherein students will learn from online, television, radio, and printed materials to avoid learners from converging in schools where the coronavirus can be easily transmitted.

“I want to invest in the FUTURE of the Philippines,” Kris added. “Para ito sa kinabukasan ng ating mga anak –– helping their EDUCATION.”

The school year is scheduled to start on August 24.

This isn’t the first time that a celebrity has initiated to give away devices to help struggling students. Last month, actress Heart Evangelista sold an artwork of hers to purchase 550 tablets to give away.