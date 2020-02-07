“Kris Bernal gets engaged at BF’s birthday bash”

Actress Kris Bernal is now engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend, Perry Choi.

The chef and businessman popped the big question to Kris during his birthday bash held at a restaurant in Quezon City on Thursday night.

Photos of the surprise marriage proposal were shared by Nice Print Photography on Instagram, along with the caption, “So this just happened.”

Kris and Perry have been dating for more than three years.

They first made their relationship public in 2017.

Just last month, Kris expressed her love and gratitude to Perry for loving her “endlessly, honestly, constantly, completely, with all [his] heart, mind, and being.”