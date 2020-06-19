“Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in upcoming film”

Kristen Stewart will play Diana, Princess of Wales in an upcoming film that will focus on her split with Prince Charles.

American actress Kristen Stewart, popularly known for her role in the Twilight saga, is set to play the role of Princess Diana in an upcoming film chronicling the days leading to the late princess’ split with Prince Charles, Deadline reports.

According to the exclusive report, the film will take place during her final Christmas holidays in the House of Windsor in the royal couple’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

For the most part, the film will tackle a crucial point in Princess Diana’s life in the early 90s, when she came to realize that her marriage with Prince Charles was no longer working and that she doesn’t want to become a Queen.

As much as fans would love to see her tragic death after she left the palace, the report added that the film reportedly won’t delve into that. Then again, the film will explore her relationship with her husband and her children Prince William and Prince Harry.

Sharing why Kristen is the perfect role for the film, director Pablo Larraín said: “Kristen is one of the great actors around today. To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery.”

He added: “Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile an ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see. I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature.”

Titled Spencer, the screenplay was written by Stephen Knight. The production of the film will reportedly take place in 2021.

Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a traffic collision on August 31, 1997.