“Kristine Hermosa and Oyo Sotto admit not having a ‘perfect’ relationship”

Kristine Hermosa and Oyo Sotto share how they manage to move past challenges in their married life.

Kristine Hermosa and Oyo Sotto shared through Danica Sotto’s vlog entry that just like any other couple, they do not have a perfect relationship.

They then shared with Danica that the biggest lesson they learned about being married and how they managed to move past the challenges they face.

“Wala talagang perfect… Walang perfect days, walang perfect person, so you just need to really appreciate kung sino ‘yung binigay sa ‘yo ni God, and eventually grow together,” she said.

“Natututunan kong pagbigyan ‘yung mga kakulitan niya, ‘yung mga katigasan ng ulo niya. Ganoon din naman siya sa akin. Hindi rin naman ako madaling kasama sa buhay. Natututunan namin to work together, as a team,” she added.

Oyo agreed and said, “Let’s be honest, walang perfect marriage. Pero, paano siya nagiging perfect? Through God lang. Kailangan mo lang maging mapagpatawad, kailangan mong maging pasensyosong tao, kasi magkakamali’t magkakamali ka, e.”

Kristine also stressed the importance of contentment in a relationship.

Kailangan mong makuntento, hindi ‘yung ‘pag mahirapan ka na, move on to the next one… Hindi rin puwedeng trial and error. ‘Okay, try ko muna, ‘pag medyo hindi na ako komportable, ayoko na.’ Hindi puwedeng gano’n.”

[embedded content]

Danica agreed and said that she has also learned from her sister-in-law and also lauded her for being committed when she entered married life.

“Noong pinasok niya ‘to, ‘tong marriage na ‘to, all or nothing eh. Binigay mo talaga lahat kitang-kita ko. Kitang-kita ko,” Danica said.

Kristine turned emotional and was touched by Danica’s message and said that she always wanted a family.

“Even before pa naman, ‘yung na sa heart ko, alam talaga ni Lord. Gusto ko magkaroon ng family, kasi iyon ‘yung wala ako, ‘yung intact, ‘yung alam mong sa ‘yo. Kaya noong binigay Niya sa akin ‘to, ano pang hihingin mo? Hindi mo pababayaan.”

Kristine and Oyo, who now have four children, have been married since 2011.