“Kristine Hermosa shares birthday birthday message for Oyo Boy Sotto”

Kristine Hermosa took to social media to greet her husband, Oyo Boy Sotto, a happy birthday.

On Instagram, the actress shared candid photos of Oyo, captioned with her sweet birthday message for her “sweetheart”.

“One of the things I admire about this person.. he won’t stop until he gets it right. I am secured knowing that you also have this kind of attitude towards your relationship with Jesus. Kahit paulit-ulit, I know you desire to make everything right with the Lord. That alone makes me sooo blessed to have you,” she said.

Aside from Oyo’s 36th birthday, the two were also celebrating their ninth year as a married couple.

“Happy 36th on a wonderful, challenging, blessed 9th year of marriage, my Sweetheart!” she added.

Kristine and Oyo were married in a private ceremony in Talisay, Batangas on January 12, 2011. They now have four children, Vin, Ondrea, Kiel, and Kaleb.