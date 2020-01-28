“Kristine Hermosa thankful for second life given to sister Kathleen”

In an Instagram post, Kristine Hermosa shares that her sister Kathleen is in the hospital.

Kristine Hermosa became emotional in her recent social media post, saying that she is thankful for the second life that was given to her sister Kathleen.

In her latest Instagram post, Kristine revealed that her sister has been hospitalized.

“Biglaang pagsubok, lungkot, sakit, pagod at puyat—pero iba ang plano ng Diyos.. sa lahat ng biglaan na ‘yun… Salamat Lord sa biglaang pagkakaibigan at damayan, lalo na sa pangalawang buhay na ibinigay mo sa kapatid ko,” she posted on Instagram.

Kristine did not reveal yet the illness of her sister.

Netizens extended their “get well soon” wishes for Kathleen.

READ: Kristine Hermosa shares birthday birthday message for Oyo Boy Sotto

“Prayers are powerful… It gives us faith and strength during the difficult times,” one netizen wrote.

“Get well soon, Michelle Kathleen! Praying for your speedy recovery,” one netizen posted.

Kathleen was part of the cast of the recently concluded series, Starla.