Kroll’s Cyber Risk Practice Announces New Hires to Bolster APAC Expansion Kroll.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 October 2021 – Kroll, the world’s premier provider of services and digital products related to valuation, governance, risk and transparency, today announced it is expanding its cyber risk services in Asia Pacific with several recent strategic new hires to bolster its existing world-class capability.

The firm’s experience handling over 3,000 incidents globally in the past year has enabled Kroll to identify and strengthen skillsets most needed to assist clients with their most complex cyber challenges. Additionally, in times of continued travel restrictions, Kroll’s experienced professionals spread geographically throughout the region and with local language skills providing critical, effective incident response and support for any cyber uplift/recovery programs.

Joining the Kroll team:

Gerallt Owen joins the firm in Singapore as a managing director, following a successful international career in the legal profession. With increased demand for assistance in employee/fraud and internal company investigations, data, and documentation disclosure to meet requests made by regulators, litigation support services, IT forensic, expert evidence, data and document collection hosting and review, data breach response, and personally identifiable information (PII) searches, there was a need to align the strong technical skills that already exist in Kroll APAC with a legal and business perspective.

As a former senior equity partner with leading international law firms, Owen has extensive experience in the use of legal-tech and brings a unique ability to help translate complex legal challenges using our full range of technical support services into meaningful business-centric solutions and outcomes.

Lester Lim joins the firm in Hong Kong as a senior vice president, serving as the APAC lead interface with the insurance ecosystem. Kroll is positioned as a leading provider of breach response services to insureds, but additionally, in view of the hardening of the cyber insurance market, Kroll helps clients navigate the options available to address cyber security risks versus transferring risks via insurance.

Patrick Lum joins Kroll’s leadership team as a senior vice president, based in the region’s largest lab in Singapore. Lum brings the highest level of experience in this complex field from his previous roles with Verizon, and more recently, as the APAC head of DFIR for JP Morgan.

Elaine Hung joins the firm as a vice president and Hong Kong leader of the DFIR team. Similar to Lum, Hung brings vital experience from the highest levels of in-house corporate cyber security and investigation work from her former role at Natixis Bank. Along with other senior DFIR hires in the past year in Japan and Australia, this further emphasizes Kroll’s commitment to the region and provides the highest possible quality of investigative services to clients. It also retains Kroll’s status as by far the most effective company to engage for incident response retainers—a core need for resilience and preparedness given the current cyber threat landscape.

Paul Jackson, Managing Director and Asia Pacific Leader for Kroll’s Cyber Risk practice, commented: “Client needs are always at the forefront of our mind. We understand that reputation means everything to regional organisations, and we aim to provide the combination of advanced monitoring, strategic advisory and testing services to protect against data breaches, combined with a world-class incident response service should incidents occur.”

In parallel with the investigation and incident response growth, the demand for proactive cyber security services and security monitoring is expanding, and Kroll has continued to bring in expertise in key areas.

These include a world-class detection and response solution as well as highly sophisticated offensive security (penetration testing and red/purple team testing), virtual chief information security officer (vCISO), external data protection officer (DPO), security risk assessments, tabletop exercises, security threat intelligence and a whole host of other services designed to achieve cyber security maturity. To meet client expectations, Kroll’s APAC footprint for these services now encompasses Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines with native language capabilities.

