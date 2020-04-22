“Krystala is back! Judy Ann gives a helping hand to frontliners”

“Sa kapangyarihan ng kristal, ako ang iyong sugo, Krystala!” This quote used to be the multi-awarded actress Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo’s catchphrase as the iconic local superheroine Krystala in 2004.

More than 15 years later, Krystala comes back in action to help fight a real-life crisis. Judy Ann, who played the character, personally prepares meals for the frontliners battling against the pandemic COVID-19 in the Philippines.

