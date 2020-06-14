“Kryz Uy documents giving birth to first child in latest vlog”

Kryz Uy described giving birth as the hardest and the most rewarding experience she went through.

Kryz Uy documented in her latest YouTube vlog the day she gave birth to her first child with Slater Young.

On her channel, Kryz said, “It was quick and relatively easy labor, considering I’m a first-time mom. They say it usually takes a while when it’s your first baby- but my cervix was just ‘go go go!’”

Kryz extended her gratitude to the medical team who took care of her during labor.

“I was so lucky to have such a positive experience, especially after watching a million birth vlog horror stories on youtube! Tip for Expecting moms, don’t watch!!! My cheering squad, aka the labor and delivery team at CHH Mandaue, was the best ever. I felt comforted in the fact that I was in good hands and my baby would be delivered safely into the world,” she stated.

She added that giving birth is probably the hardest thing she ever had to do. “But also the most beautiful, rewarding, and life-changing experience. All the pains? Worth it,” she stated.

It has been 12 days since Kryz gave birth to her son. The blogger also shared her experience since becoming a parent.

“We’re exhausted, sleep-deprived, challenged physically and emotionally- but we wouldn’t have it any other way. Scottie is the biggest blessing and joy in our lives, and we’re more than honored to be part of his,” she said.

Kryz and Slater got married in February 2019.

Check out Kryz’s full birth vlog below:

[embedded content]