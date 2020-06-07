KSK Land’s Maiden Project ‘8 Conlay’ Offers a New Way of Living for Japanese-Home Buyers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — KSK Land, a trailblazer in the international property development scene has launched a mixed-use residential and development project, 8 Conlay, at the heart of Kuala Lumpur. Designed by the world’s top architects and serviced by Kempinski, this luxurious integrated property offers a whole new experience of modern urban living, with each apartment curated by world-renowned interior designers Steve Leung and Kelly Hoppen.



8 Conlay by KSK Land



Kelly Hoppen for YOO’s Master Bedroom Design Interior at 8 Conlay

Situated between the prestigious Kuala Lumpur City Centre and the Golden Triangle neighbourhood, 8 Conlay consists of three towers atop a four-storey experiential retail space. The three towers consist of the five-star Kempinski Hotel and two luxury residential towers created in partnership with the global design group, YOO, called YOO8 serviced by Kempinski.

Designed by award-winning Malaysian architect Hud Bakar (of RSP Architects) with landscaping by Thai landscape architect Pok Kobkongsanti (of TROP Studio), 8 Conlay marks the inaugural development of the Malaysian lifestyle property developer KSK Land.

Perfectly poised between nature and the city’s leading attractions, YOO8 at 8 Conlay provides a whole new modern living experience including:

A Water Lounge on the 26 th floor – an oasis of relaxing ripple pools, gymnasium, and stellar city views for the perfect hideaway.

floor – an oasis of relaxing ripple pools, gymnasium, and stellar city views for the perfect hideaway. A Green Refuge on the 44th floor – a sky park inspired by the sloping Balinese rice terraces brimming with local flora.

“Aside from its world-class facilities, YOO8 also provides a variety of five-star hospitality services by Kempinski for maximum comfort. This includes Kempinski’s famous Lady in Red, valet, 24-hour security system, Japanese-speaking concierge and doorman. There is also the choice of à la carte services that range from laundry, housekeeping, to a daycare centre for children. This is living redefined,” said Joanne Kua, Managing Director of KSK Land.

Malaysia is known as a leading destination for long-stay tourism amongst Japanese tourists. Statista Research Department stated that more than 26.5 thousand Japanese residents were registered in Malaysia as of October 2018. Furthermore, Malaysia has topped the list of countries favoured by Japanese for extended stays 11 years straight according to All Nippon Airways Co. This is credited to its lower living costs, warm year-round climate and the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) tax privileges.

In contrast to Japan’s real estate market where property depreciates at a comparatively faster pace, real estate in Malaysia offers a stable investment opportunity, and provides more comfortable living spaces at a fraction of the cost. These favourable qualities create an attractive investment and living proposition for the Japanese market.

“As the real estate price and consumption taxes are increasing in Japan, YOO8 becomes a golden opportunity for Japanese people who are looking for property investment or planning retirement in Malaysia. Lower taxes, world-class healthcare, and 1-year Platinum membership to Kempinski Discovery Loyalty Programme are few of the perks that residents can instantly benefit. YOO8 also offers easy application to the MM2H Programme to facilitate the Japanese market, acquiring their dream homes at the vibrant heart of South East Asia’s fastest-growing city,” said Kua.

For more information, visit jp.8Conlay.com.

About KSK Land:

Founded in 2013, KSK Land is a wholly-owned subsidiary of KSK Group Berhad, an established Malaysian investment holding company. With an existing presence in the general insurance business across Southeast Asia with KSK Insurance Indonesia and KSK Insurance Thailand, KSK Group expanded into the property development market in Malaysia with KSK Land. A dynamic new player on the international property development scene, KSK Land’s maiden project, 8 Conlay, reflects the company’s vision to craft bespoke properties that prioritise design, craftsmanship and lifestyle.

About 8 Conlay

Designed by architect Hud Bakar (of RSP Architects) with landscapes by designer Pok Kobkongsanti (of TROP Studio), 8 Conlay will welcome a new generation of the world’s pioneers and trailblazers to the vibrant heart of Kuala Lumpur. Perfectly poised between nature and the city’s leading attractions, the integrated three-tower property elevates the art of living with a five-star Kempinski Hotel, experiential retail quarters and YOO8 branded residences, serviced by Kempinski. All of which have been curated exclusively by Steve Leung & YOO (Tower A) and Kelly Hoppen for YOO (Tower B).

About YOO

A global design group by leading property developer, John Hitchcox, and one of the world’s most celebrated designers, Philippe Starck, YOO was founded in 1999 with the singular vision to enrich lives with extraordinary living spaces. YOO has since enlisted a revolutionary mix of visionary design talent – including Phillippe Starck, Marcel Wanders, Jade Jagger, Kelly Hoppen, Steve Leung and YOO Studio – to design residential and hotel projects in over 36 countries throughout Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa, North and South America and the Middle East.

About Kempinski Hotels

Created in 1897, Kempinski Hotels is Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group. Kempinski’s rich heritage of impeccable personal service and superb hospitality is complemented by the exclusivity and individuality of its properties. Each of its properties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas reflects the strength and success of the Kempinski brand without losing sight of its heritage. The portfolio comprises historic landmark properties, award-winning urban lifestyle hotels, outstanding resorts and prestigious residences. Kempinski is a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200603/2820499-1-a?lang=0

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200603/2820499-1-b?lang=0