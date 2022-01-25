KT&G Sangsang Univ Signed MOU with the Universitas Negeri Jakarta as an Expansion of Support for Youth

– Support youth skills development by establishing ‘Univ Zone’ at the Universitas Negeri Jakarta

– ‘Univ Zone’ boasts 13,000 student participants in total and 320 classes to assist student’s career development

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ‘KT&G Sangsang Univ Indonesia’, a social contribution channel of the global corporation KT&G, will be establishing ‘Univ Zone’ at the Universitas Negeri Jakarta (UNJ) to assist skills and career development of university students.



Photograph of ‘MOU signing ceremony between KT&G Sangsang Univ Indonesia-Universitas Negeri Jakarta for ‘Univ Zone’

For this purpose, a signing ceremony of MOU for the establishment of ‘Univ Zone’ was held on January 7 (local time) at the Universitas Negeri Jakarta in the presence of about 30 relevant people. Those who participated at the ceremony included Komarudin, the President of the Universitas Negeri Jakarta, and Daniel Shin, CEO of PT EPIN, which is the local agency of KT&G Sangsang Univ in Indonesia. The validity period of MOU is approximately 3 years from January 2022 to December 2024.

Through this MOU, the Universitas Negeri Jakarta will provide a venue for Univ Zone and pursue an intramural promotion of Univ programs, etc. On the other hand, Sangsang Univ will establish Univ Zone in the venue provided and continue with various skills and career development programs for university students, in order to support the youths.

‘Univ Zone’ will be established near the Engineering Department Building of the Universitas Negeri Jakarta. With the total floor area of approximately 90m2, it can be used by about 50 students at the same time.

Offline classes will be held in full scale from March immediately following the establishment of the venue. A total of 6 classes will be offered every week. Classes related to interview skills and speaking ability that could be helpful in securing employment by the youths will be provided in addition to the opportunity to experience practical classes such as barista, cooking and dancing, etc.

‘KT&G Sangsang Univ Indonesia’ has been establishing an operating Univ Zones in each of the Trisakti and Unas universities situated in Jakarta from 2017 to 2020.

Sangsang Univ provided diverse cultural experience programs and career development programs through these venues. A total of more than 320 classes were held at the Univ Zone with a very high level of affirmative responses from the local students, as evidenced by the participation of more than 13,000 Indonesian youths.

‘KT&G Sangsang Univ Indonesia’ is a unique social contribution channel of KT&G that provides skills and career development opportunities for the local university students. KT&G has been operating ‘Sangsang Univ’ in Jakarta and Surabaya since 2017 in order to provide vast opportunities for Indonesian youths to experience various cultures and help them with skills and career development.

In Jakarta, ‘KT&G Sangsang Univ Indonesia’ is providing lectures on culture & art, hobby activities and career development, etc., as well as diverse cultural exchange opportunities, which are generally difficult to be accessed by university students in Indonesia.

In Surabaya, ‘KT&G Sangsang Univ Indonesia’s programs are centered around Korean language school, providing online classes on Korean language and culture. KT&G Sangsang Univ Indonesia is planning to introduce more diverse cultural events and development programs for the local society. By doing so, Sangsang Univ seeks to assist the local youths to grow their competency so that they can make contributions towards their respective local societies.

Jaeyoung Cho, Chief of Global Headquarter of KT&G stated that, “We will introduce a wide range of classes that could be helpful in the improvement of occupational capabilities of youths by establishing Univ Zone within the Universitas Negeri Jakarta,” and disclosed that, “We will put efforts in providing supports for the local youths and fulfill our roles as a global corporation through continuous social contributions in the future.”