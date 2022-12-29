KT&G signs MOU with BPSDMI to provide scholarship to Indonesian students

KT&G-BPSDMI signed MOU on December 21 to foster global talents in Indonesia

KT&G Indonesia and BPSDMI join hands to provide scholarship to Indonesian students

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — KT&G Indonesia signed a MOU with BPSDMI (Badna Pengembangan Sumber Daya Manusia Industri) on December 21st to foster global talents in Indonesia and provide Indonesian students with better educational opportunities.

The signing ceremony was held in STMI POLITEKNIK JAKARTA, one of the affiliated schools of BPSDMI, and attended by Yun Sig Jeong, President of KT&G Indonesia, and Arus Gunawan, Head of BPSDMI, along with other related officials.



Yun Sig Jeong, President of KT&G Indonesia and Arus Gunawan, Head of BPSDMI (4th from the left) are taking group photo at the MOU signing ceremony held on December 21

KT&G, a global company headquartered in South Korea has launched a global scholarship program in 2018, and KT&G Indonesia has been recommending Indonesian students to the global scholarship program. As KT&G Indonesia has signed a MOU with BPSDMI, the company recommended 130 students of BPSDMI-affiliated schools as candidates of the KT&G global scholarship program. The final recipients will be selected after KT&G Scholarship Foundation thoroughly evaluates all the scholarship applicants.

On top of running a scholarship program, KT&G has also been offering Indonesian students with cultural and career opportunities through its social contribution channel called KT&G Sangsang Univ since 2016. KT&G Sangsang Univ offers free educational programs called Sangsang Class, and allows students to participate in various social and volunteer activities through programs such as Sangsang Volunteer and Sangsang Friends.

KT&G Sangsang Univ also signed MOU with Binus University on October 6 to increase support for Indonesian college students. As per the agreement, KT&G will build Univ Zone, a community center for students at the campus of Binus University. In the same month, KT&G Sangsang Univ successfully hosted the KT&G Sangsang Startup Idea Competition as well. A total of 70 million Rupiah scholarships were granted to the finalists of the five teams.

Yun Sig Jeong, President of KT&G Indonesia commented “As a global company operating a business site in Indonesia for more than 10 years, we are running various programs to cultivate global talents in Indonesia. We will continue with our efforts to contribute to the local communities of Indonesia.”