“Kuh Ledesma, ibinahagi ang kanyang Christmas wish”
Simple lang ang hiling ng music icon na si Kuh Ledesma ngayong Pasko.
“Continued joy and peace from God. That’s what I ask for,” tugon ng tinaguriang Pop Diva nang matanong ng Push kung ano ang kanyang Christmas wish ngayong taon.
“I [also] wanna visit where I can bring joy to the people–the children and even the old ones,” dagdag pa ng 64-year-old singer.
Samantala, espesyal ang magiging Pasko ni Kuh dahil muli siyang sasabak sa entablado para sa kanyang Christmas Eve concert na gaganapin nitong gabi ng Martes, Desyembre 24, sa Hacienda Isabella sa Cavite.
Ayon kay Kuh, “I’ve decided it’s time to tell about the true meaning of Christmas and that the birth of Christ is one of the most historical events. I’ve decided that from now on I wanna mount events that share the love of Jesus to everyone.”
Ito ay kasunod ng paglabas ng kanyang bagong Christmas single na pinamagatang “Sama Sama sa Pasko”, kung saan naka-collaborate niya ang veteran composer na si Vehnee Saturno.
“There’s always a high confidence level when you work with a hit maker because you know that the composer will come up with an excellent composition,” ani Kuh. “For me Sama Sama speaks of the right essence of Christmas.”
Bukod sa kanyang Christmas Eve concert, kaabang abang din ang kanyang Valentine concert kasama ang Divine Diva na si Zsa Zsa Padilla. Tampok din sa nasabing show, na gaganapin sa Pebrero 13 sa Manila Hotel Tent City, sina Nanette Inventor at Mitch Valdes.
“Zsa Zsa and I together with Mitch and Nanette been touring this Diva 2 Diva 2 for two years now and finally it is happening in Manila this February 13 at the Manila Hotel Tent,” aniya.
“Zsa Zsa and I always choose the best songs and for Valentines. Amazing love songs. And since we are with Mitch and Nanette, expect great comedy as well.”