‘Kulang kasi’: Robredo wants comprehensive report on Duterte’s use of special powers

MANILA, Philippines — Before even considering an extension of President Rodrigo Duterte’s special powers to address the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, Vice President Leni Robredo called for a more comprehensive report on how the same was implemented and applied

In an interview on ANC on Thursday, Robredo said the information in Duterte’s weekly reports to Congress and his press conferences were not enough.

“Before we even talk of more special powers, yung pinaka-kailangan siguro is to render a complete report. To render a complete report of what happened in the last few months when the special powers were there,” Robredo said.

Duterte’s special powers granted by Congress under the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act expires today, Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Under the law, the President is to report all acts performed in relation to the government’s efforts against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) health crisis.

While the country is in “good shape” in terms of medical supplies, Malacañang said an extension of the President’s emergency powers is needed to expedite purchases.

“I’ve been really following, reading the Monday reports, Monday press con. Kulang kasi e. Parang the information being given is not enough,” Robredo said.

(I’ve been really following, reading the Monday reports, Monday press con. It seems that the information being given is not enough.)

“Kasi yung Monday dapat should be a report to the country kung ano na yung nagawa, ano yung pinaggagastusan,” she added.

(Mondays should be when it is reported what has been done, and expenditures.)

Robredo said she would want to see more of where the country is in terms of its targets and how the funds were spent, including the amount allocated for testing and contact tracing.

The President had been sending reports to Congress every Monday since March 30 as part of the checks and balances mechanism under the Bayanihan law.

He had also held press conferences to address the nation on government efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

