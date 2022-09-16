KUPU Academy “Day One” Course for New Employees Helps Ready Them for New Roles

(KUPU Academy enables training and courses for new starters) –

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — KUPU, (www.kupu.id) Indonesia’s AI-driven job seeker platform that matches profiles to recruiters via dynamic skill-based profile scanning, has launched courses within the KUPU Academy designed to help candidates settle into their new roles easily.



KUPU Academy enables “day-one” readiness for job seekers to apply acquired skills.

Over 700 courses, developed by experts

The academy offers over 700 courses covering a wide range of topics, from how to conduct an interview, sales development, and even hard skills courses, like how to be a Barista.

Each course has been specially developed by experts in their field and is constantly added to. The training schedule is also designed to fit around busy family, working, or studying lifestyles, with bite-size learning optimized for mobile and studying on the go or during time off.

Users can access the academy through the KUPU app available for download on the official Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Topics are broken down into “soft” or “hard” skillsets and then further segmented into industries, such as “hospitality”, “clinical services”, or “F&B”.

Users can also collect badges to display on their profile as selling points to help them stand out among other applicants when applying for their dream job.

Furthermore, a newly launched personality assessment at KUPU Academy enables users to answer series of questions to discover character traits. At the end of the assessment, the system immediately recommends jobs that suits their personality.

67,000 users already signed up and growing

Nurul Hasibuan, a new user of the KUPU Academy, said of the new courses, “KUPU Academy is brilliant; I can take many unique courses that match my interests and benefit my career. There’s even a course on how to prepare Korean Food. This makes me feel closer to my dear Oppas and helps me improve my skills at work.”

Malvin Hariyanto from Jakarta also commented on the new courses, “I have learned a lot of new things from KUPU Academy, which is always exciting, but doing so while earning badges is really encouraging and helpful. I have already received 5 different level 6 badges and I now feel much better prepared for job interviews.”

The KUPU academy has already registered over 67,000 users since its soft launch and is expected to continue to grow as more courses are added. The Academy course categories currently available show how in-depth and diverse the complete offering is.

The KUPU app has attracted over one million users since its launch in September 2021 and is available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store respectively. For more information, visit https://www.kupu.id/.

About KUPU

Founded in 2021, KUPU is a mobile recruitment platform connecting job providers and seekers. The platform provides upskilling courses to increase employment visibility and ensure each user has equal opportunities to showcase their strengths. KUPU is expanding its following throughout Indonesia and is looking to collaborate with initiatives from the public and private sectors to strengthen the employment industry further.