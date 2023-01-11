KUPU Celebrates 2022 Milestones with New Plans Announcement for 2023

Empowering over two million job seekers, KUPU has marked 2022 as the year of breakthrough and advancement. Through a series of innovations, KUPU will continue its growth with exciting goals in 2023.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — KUPU, an AI-driven platform that matches the labor market via dynamic skill-based profile progressions, is welcoming 2023 with optimism as it has successfully achieved many milestones in 2022. To further empower the Indonesian workforce, KUPU will launch new updates in its application and continue to hold work readiness training in schools.

New year, new opportunities: KUPU 2023 plans

In 2023, KUPU will develop itself as a video-centric social hiring platform. The recent update encourages job seekers and providers to upload video profiles of job seekers showcasing their talents and job providers showing their working environment. This video-centric feature will make the hiring and job-seeking process more immersive, interactive, and engaging. Furthermore, KUPU Academy will slowly transition into video-based bite-sized content incorporating animated elements to increase users’ interests and engagement.

KUPU will also build on its successes with new social commerce features to make the platform even more rewarding. There will also be a renewed focus on SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises), supporting them in contributing to national economic growth.

The youth empowerment program, KUPU Goes to School, will also continue across 100 vocational schools in Jakarta, focusing on business management and hospitality students. As KUPU seeks to go national in the new year, its popular events and programs will also expand to locations outside the Greater Jakarta (Jabodetabek) area.

“We hope that users are as excited as we are at the announcement of our plans for 2023. In the coming months, we will release more details on our plans for expansion and the roll-out of new and exciting features,” said Andry The, KUPU Chief Information Officer.

Celebrating 2022 as the year of accomplishment

Throughout 2022, KUPU has shown powerful performance and has overcome many obstacles. One of KUPU’s milestones is proven by successfully empowering over two million users. In August, KUPU closed a $5 Million strategic investment from Smartfren to expand its operations. Afterward, by partnering with the Provincial Education Department of DKI Jakarta (DIKNAS DKI) & Special Employment Exchange (BKK), the “KUPU Goes to School” program has successfully trained more than 19,000 students through workshops in over 235 vocational schools. The program, which has run for four months, aims to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge for workplace readiness.

Constantly looking to innovate and improve, KUPU also launched its video-centric application update in December. The updated feature enables job providers and job seekers to upload short videos displaying their skills or other work-related content. These features can accelerate, enhance, and clarify the complicated recruitment process.

“KUPU was established with the vision of building a flexible and inclusive digital platform to enable jobseekers to stand out from the crowd even with minimal background and resumé; thus, in KUPU, we constantly reinvent ourselves. We have set ambitious plans for 2023, with new courses, features, and functions aimed at helping even more job seekers, business, and human resources professionals,” Andry added.

To learn more about KUPU and stay up to date with the latest trends, courses, and updates, please visit https://www.kupu.id/ or download the KUPU application on Google Play or App store.

About KUPU

Founded in 2021, KUPU is a mobile recruitment platform connecting job providers and seekers. The platform provides upskilling courses to increase employment visibility and ensure that each user has an equal opportunity. KUPU is expanding its following throughout Indonesia and is looking to collaborate with initiatives from the public and private sectors to strengthen the employment industry further.