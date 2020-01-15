Kuren Returns With New Single ‘Oculus’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 15, 2020

Electronic music producer Kuren has had a quiet couple of months, but he has made his return in an explosive way with the release of brand new single ‘Oculus’.

‘Oculus’ sees Kuren take a slight departure from his electronic-heavy past and move to a more hip-hop friendly space, even though he says hip-hop has always been a crucial part of his music.

“For the last 2 years, I’ve been immersing myself in the hip hop culture,” he said in a statement.

“Although my music has always been ingrained with hip hop elements… this has given me the challenge to step away from beats and focus on writing bars.”

He also explained why he took some time off, saying that it was time for some self-reflection.

“Releasing my first album in 2018 was amazing, but it brought many challenges.”

“Battling with mental health for the past 18 months… I needed to take time off to reflect on myself. My respect for the art gave me an opportunity to be open and public about it in my music.”

‘Oculus’ is taken from his second album Holy Wave, which will be out this April.

Listen to ‘Oculus’ below.

