Kurt Cobain’s ‘Smells LIke Teen Spirit’ Guitar Is Up For Auction

The guitar that Kurt Cobain played in Nirvana’s iconic ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ video is going under the hammer.

The left-handed 1969 Fender Mustang with a Lake Placid Blue finish will be up for grabs as part of a three-day Music Icons event run by Julien’s Auctions.

The bidding war will run from May 20-22, both IRL (at New York’s Hard Rock Cafe) and online.

In a press statement, Julien’s Auctions boss Darren Julien said it had been one of their “greatest privileges and most distinguished honors” to be able to auction off the iconic axe.

“[It is] one of the most culturally significant and historically important guitars not only of Kurt Cobain and Nirvana’s legacy but in all of rock music history,” Julien said.

“Rarely do personally owned items from Kurt Cobain with this incredible and unprecedented provenance of his life and career become available for public sale.”

But if you’re keen to add it to your collection, you’ll need about a million dollarydoos.

As well as the guitar, Cobain’s 1965 sky blue Dodge Dart will also be auctioned off. It comes with original license plates and a title showing ownership by Cobain and Courtney Love.

The Music Icons auction will also feature a whopping 1,200 other pieces of memorabilia related to artists like The Beatles, Eddie Van Halen, Queen, Elvis Presley, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Elton John, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Michael Jackson and more.

You can check out the listings here.

[embedded content]