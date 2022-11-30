Kurt Vile Announces 2023 Australian Headline Tour

Philadelphia’s sauntering cherub-faced guitar wizard Kurt Vile has announced a 2023 Australian tour. He returns to the country along with his band The Violators for a five-date tour over March and April in support of his latest album, (watch my moves).

Vile was recently in Australia to play Adelaide’s Harvest Rock Festival and, while he was here, joined his former collaborator Courtney Barnett for an onstage jam. The two got together to perform ‘Over Everything’ during Barnett’s support slot before the Nick Cave and Warren Ellis show at Hanging Rock last weekend. From all accounts it was a good time.

Kurt Vile to Tour Australia in Support of Ninth Album (watch my moves)

﻿

Vile was recently announced for Victoria’s Meadow music festival, which we wrote about here. He’s now announced headline shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Fremantle and Canberra, but has yet to announce a show in Melbourne. This seems like a tease however, given his enormous popularity in the southern city where in 2019 he sold out both the Forum and the Croxton.

Vile’s ninth album, (watch my moves), came out in April 2022 and features guest appearances from Cate Le Bon, Chastity Belt, Stella Mozgawa (Courtney Barnett, Warpaint) and jazz giant James Stewart of the Sun Ra Arkestra.

Kurt Vile (watch my moves) Tour 2023

Tuesday, 28th March — Fremantle, Fremantle Arts Centre

Thursday, 30th March — Canberra, Kambri @ ANU

Friday, 31st March — Sydney, Sydney Opera House

Saturday, 1st April — Bambra, Meadow Festival Victoria

Monday, 3rd April — Brisbane, The Princess Theatre

Tickets on sale 9am Friday, 2nd December. Tickets here.

