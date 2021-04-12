KUWTT: DA chief denies pork kickbacks | Apr 13, 2021

Good Day!

Here are the top stories of The Manila Times for Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

READ: DA chief denies pork kickbacks

On Monday, Department of Agriculture or DA Secretary William Dar denied allegations that some groups earned kickbacks from the importation of pork amid the shortage of supply because of the African swine fever.

READ: DPWH vows to boost fight vs corruption

Also on Monday, the Department of Public Works and Highways or DPWH vowed to intensify efforts to prevent corruption with Secretary Mark Villar signing a Pledge of Cooperation and Oath of Honesty Manifesto in partnership with the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission.

Meanwhile, in other news…

READ: Bayanihan 3 approval seen in House

A third simulus package measure could be approved at the committee level in the House of Representatives before Congress resumes session in May.

READ: Limited religious gatherings allowed

Religious gatherings in areas under modified enhanced community quarantine will be limited to 10-percent capacity.

READ: Over a million vaccine doses administered in PH

More than a million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Philippines, Malacañang announced on Monday.

READ: QC expands Covid-19 testing

Quezon City or QC has partnered with the Philippine Red Cross and private diagnostics clinic Hi-Precision to further increase the city’s capacity to test residents for Covid-19.

In regional news,

READ: 10 Abu Sayyaf men surrender in Sulu

The Philippine military presented to the media 10 former members of the Abu Sayyaf, who surrendered to authorities in Sulu where the pro-Islamic State group had kidnapped and brutally killed dozens of Filipinos and foreigners in the past decades.

In world news,

READ: Britain lifts Covid-19 restrictions

Britain partially lifted Covid-19 restrictions on Monday, reopening shops, gyms, pub gardens and hairdressers while India moved to ban exports of a virus treatment drug as a record surge of cases overwhelms its healthcare system.

In business,

READ: 2021 GDP forecast faces downgrade

The interagency Development Budget Coordination Committee might revise downward the country’s gross domestic product or GDP growth forecast for this year to take into account the impact of the more stringent quarantine measures imposed in the National Capital Region or NCR and surrounding provinces, collectively known as NCR Plus.

And in sports,

READ: Matsuyama holds off Shauffele to win historic Masters title

Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to win a major golf championship on Sunday (Monday in Manila), holding his nerve down the stretch to capture the 85th Masters after a dramatic final round.

Yen Makabenta and Ramon T. Tulfo are the featured columnists on the front page of The Times.

Makabenta reveals that

READ: Situation bleaker in Sinovac countries than earlier reported: Brazil on verge of Covid meltdown

Tulfo insists that

READ: A fool I’m not

In The Times editorial, it is narrated straight

READ: From the horse’s mouth: Chinese vaccines have low effectiveness

