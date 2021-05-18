KUWTT: Duterte gags Cabinet | May 19, 2021

/* custom css */
.td_uid_72_60a4458737ef0_rand { vertical-align: baseline; }
/* inline tdc_css att */ .td_uid_72_60a4458737ef0_rand{
width:calc(100% – 280px) !important;
} /* landscape */
@media (min-width: 1019px) and (max-width: 1140px)
{
.td_uid_72_60a4458737ef0_rand{
width:calc(100% – 220px) !important;
}
} /* portrait */
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1018px)
{
.td_uid_72_60a4458737ef0_rand{
width:100% !important;
}
} /* phone */
@media (max-width: 767px)
{
.td_uid_72_60a4458737ef0_rand{
width:100% !important;
}
}
margin-top:0px !important;
}
/* custom css */
@import url("https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=PT Serif");
.td_uid_73_60a4458738108_rand, .td_uid_73_60a4458738108_rand > p { font-family:PT Serif !important;font-size:16px !important; } .td_uid_73_60a4458738108_rand li { line-height:1.8 !important; } .td_uid_73_60a4458738108_rand li:before { margin-top: 1px; line-height: 27px !important; } .td_uid_73_60a4458738108_rand blockquote p { color: #266fef; } .td_uid_73_60a4458738108_rand a { color: #0072bc; } .td_uid_73_60a4458738108_rand a:hover { color: #c3251d; } /* landscape */
@media (min-width: 1019px) and (max-width: 1140px){
.td_uid_73_60a4458738108_rand, .td_uid_73_60a4458738108_rand > p { font-family:PT Serif !important;font-size:15px !important; }
} /* portrait */
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1018px){
.td_uid_73_60a4458738108_rand, .td_uid_73_60a4458738108_rand > p { font-family:PT Serif !important;font-size:15px !important; }
} /* phone */
@media (max-width: 767px){
.td_uid_73_60a4458738108_rand img.aligncenter, .td_uid_73_60a4458738108_rand .aligncenter img { margin-left: -50px; width: calc(100% + (2 * 50px)); max-width: none !important; } .td_uid_73_60a4458738108_rand, .td_uid_73_60a4458738108_rand > p { font-family:PT Serif !important;font-size:15px !important; }
}
Good Day!
Here are the top stories of The Manila Times for Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
READ: Duterte gags Cabinet
President Rodrigo Duterte has forbidden members of his Cabinet from discussing the West Philippine Sea with anybody.
READ: Duterte warns of ‘stricter lockdowns’ if virus surges
President Duterte said he would be forced to impose a stricter lockdown if infections surge again because of more Covid-19 variants and violations of health protocols.
READ: Covid-19 cases surge in Visayas, Mindanao
While infections had declined in Metro Manila, some provinces in the Visayas and Mindanao are experiencing an uptick in the number of Covid-19 cases.
READ: Mystery illness hounds US
The United States or US is puzzled over a brain disorder that has, so far, afflicted the brain functions of more than a hundred embassy officials stationed in different embassies worldwide.
Meanwhile, in other news…
READ: Tought times? There’s iAdvertise
When marketing becomes a challenge and creativity is needed, but there’s no guarantee of meeting the desired digital results, it’s time to turn to iAdvertise Solutions Corp.
READ: Govt to start vaccination of key workers, indigents
The government is set to formally start the vaccination of workers in essential sectors and the indigent population.
READ: CHEd eyes expanding face-to-face classes
Along with medical and allied-health courses, the Commission on Higher Education or CHEd is looking to expand the implementation of limited face-to-face classes to include engineering, information technology, industrial technology and maritime programs.
READ: Duterte to critics: You are irrelevant
President Rodrigo Duterte said he would follow the advice of former senator Juan Ponce Enrile and ignore critics of his foreign policy on the West Philippine Sea.
READ: 20-year housing plan gets green light
On Tuesday, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development secured the approval of the multiagency National Human Settlements Board for its 20-year road map.
READ: DoTr breaks ground for EDSA busway project
In partnership with SM Prime Holdings Inc., the Department of Transportation or DoTr led the virtual groundbreaking ceremony of the EDSA Busway Concourse project on Tuesday.
In regional news,
READ: Court junks case vs Claveria mayor
A petition for quo warranto, filed against Mayor Celia Layus of Claveria town for “continuously incapacitated” to perform her duty, has been denied for “lack of merit” by the Regional Trial Court Branch 12 of the Second Judicial Region in Sanchez Mira town.
In world news,
READ: Ethiopia situation ‘very horrific’
The director general of the World Health Organization and other officials on Monday (Tuesday in Manila) called for a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and said that humanitarian workers should be granted unfettered access as the “overwhelming” majority of the region’s inhabitants need health assistance.
In business,
READ: DBCC expects slower GDP rebound
The interagency Development Budget Coordination Committee or DBCC sees a slower recovery of the Philippine economy this year as it factored in the impact on the growth of new variants of Covid-19, which resulted in a strict lockdown in the NCR Plus.
And in sports,
READ: Pre, Filipino ako ‒ Kouame
Angelo Kouame is now officially a Filipino.
Rigoberto Tiglao and Marlen Ronquillo are the featured columnists on the front page of The Times.
Tiglao exposes
READ: Israel: America’s Frankenstein, yet valuable, monster
Ronquillo warns
READ: Unite, organize or perish
In The Times editorial, it recognizes the
READ: PH Red Cross; The country’s most valuable partner in Covid fight
Read all about it.
For more news and information, get a copy of The Manila Times on print, subscribe to its digital edition or log on to www.manilatimes.net.
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and Keep Up With The Times.
With Aric John Sy Cua, this is Dafort Villaseran reporting. Have a great week!
Weather
Today’s Front Page
TRY OUR DIGITAL EDITION
FREE FOR 30 DAYS
ALREADY A SUBSCRIBER?
