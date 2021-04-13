KUWTT: Government braces for new surge | Apr 14, 2021

Good Day!

Here are the top stories of The Manila Times for Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

READ: Government braces for new surge

On Tuesday, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. warned that another virus surge might occur in June or July as the Philippines continues to log a high number of new infections daily.

READ: Experts open to mixing Covid vaccine brands

The country’s vaccine expert panel is considering holding possible trials of mixing different Covid-19 vaccines of either the same or different platforms to see if the mix would contribute to additional immune response against the virus.

READ: DSWD admits slow aid distribution

The Department of Social Welfare and Development or DSWD admitted that the distribution of the emergency aid to poor families of the National Capital Region has been slow.

At the start of

READ: Ramadan: Duterte calls for peace, hope, unity

In observance of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan President Rodrigo Duterte has called for peace, hope and unity as the country continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ: PH expects 20M doses from Russia’s Gamaleya

The Philippine government expects the arrival this year of some 20 million doses of vaccines from Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Tuesday.

READ: Comelec suspends voter registration

The registration of voters remains suspended in the National Capital Region and the provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna as well as in Santiago City in Isabela and the provinces of Abra and Quirino, which were all placed under modified enhanced community quarantine, the Commission on Elections said.

READ: Manila teachers’ turn to get jabs

On Tuesday, the city government of Manila started vaccinating the city’s public school teachers.

In regional news,

READ: 2 wounded in Basilan bombing

A roadside explosion injured a soldier and a civilian in the village of Baguindan in Tipo-Tipo town, Basilan province.

In world news,

READ: Europe’s Covid deaths pass 1M

Europe passed the grim milestone of one million coronavirus deaths on Monday as the World Health Organization warned that infections are rising exponentially despite widespread efforts aimed at stopping them. The death toll across Europe’s 52 countries, compiled by Agence France-Presse from official sources, totaled at least 1,000,288 by 6:30 p.m. on Monday (1:30 a.m. of Tuesday in Manila).

In business,

READ: ‘Pandemic negatively impacted income’

Majority of Filipinos saw their household income negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, showed a research conducted by TransUnion.

And in sports,

READ: Another PBA ‘bubble’ season looms

The Philippine Basketball Association or PBA board is set to convene next Monday to discuss the plans the league may take to start its 46th season as confirmed by Commissioner Willie Marcial to The Manila Times on Tuesday.

Rigoberto Tiglao and Fr. Ranhilio Aquino are the featured columnists on the front page of The Times.

Tiglao says

READ: Locsin so patently ignorant about arbitration suit

Fr. Aquino asks

READ: Is the President ill?

In The Times editorial, it pointedly stressed that

READ: Senators need to be reminded who it is they serve

Read all about it.

