KUWTT: PH detects 2 cases of Indian variant | May 12, 2021

Here are the top stories of The Manila Times for Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

READ: PH detects 2 cases of Indian variant

On Tuesday, the Philippines reported its first two cases of the B1617 strain that was first detected in India.

READ: State of calamity declared over ASF

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed the country under a state of calamity because of the African swine fever or ASF outbreak that led to huge losses in the local hog industry and higher prices of pork products, Malcañang said.

READ: Socmed to dominate campaign in 2022

Social media or socmed will set the tone of political campaigning in the 2022 national and local elections from the traditional face-to-face political rallies amid the government’s ban on large gatherings, according to the Commission on Elections.

Meanwhile, in other news…

READ: Duterte: Jet ski statement merely a joke

President Duterte said a statement he made during the campaign period that he would jet-ski to areas in the West Philippine Sea being claimed by China to plant the Philippine flag there was just a joke.

READ: Govt releases P646B for Covid response

Public funds released to government agencies for its various Covid-19 pandemic response programs, activities and projects hit P646.97 billion, according to the Department of Budget and Management.

READ: ‘I’m not scared of you’

President Rodrigo Duterte said he is not afraid to debate with retired Supreme Court associate justice Antonio Carpio about the West Philippine Sea, but he cannot do so because of his position as chief executive.

READ: Ease restrictions gradually ‒ Abalos

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Benjamin Abalos Jr. said the easing of quarantine restrictions in the National Capital Region should be done gradually to maintain the low rate of infections per day.

In regional news,

READ: 23 NPA rebels, supporters surrender

Twenty-three supporters and members of the New People’s Army or NPA from Paquibato District here surrendered to authorities on Monday.

In world news,

READ: Britain presents ambitious post-coronavirus agenda

On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth 2nd makes her first public appearance since the funeral of her late husband, Prince Philip, to open a new session of parliament and present her newly victorious government’s ambitious post-pandemic legislative agenda.

In business,

READ: PH economy contracts anew in Q1

The Philippine economy continued to contract for the fifth consecutive quarter but at a slower pace compared to the recorded decline in the last quarter of 2020, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Tuesday.

And in sports,

READ: Westbrook breaks NBA record as Wizards fall to Hawks

Oscar Robertson’s NBA record 181 triple-doubles had stood since 1974 and was once thought to be untouchable until Russell Westbrook surpassing it became inevitable.

Rigoberto Tiglao and Fr. Ranhilio Aquino are the featured columnists on the front page of The Times.

Tiglao insists

READ: Not a debate but full-blown probe of Panatag loss, anti-China drive needed

Fr. Aquino praises

READ: The schooling of judges

In The Times editorial, it is warned that the

READ: PH economy has a tall hill to climb

