‘Kuya Kim’ bids adieu to ABS-CBN

AFTER 17 years with ABS-CBN, Kuya Kim Atienza is leaving the network.

Atienza was emotional after presenting his last weather and trivia segment on Friday during the network's flagship newscast “TV Patrol”.

He thanked the newscast's anchors, Noli de Castro, Bernadette Sembrano, and Henry Omaga-Diaz, as well his good friend, Gretchen Fullido, in his last broadcast. Fullido and Atienza usually appear in online shows during the newscast.

“Sa paglisan man sa istasyong ito na tinuturin kong second home, kailanman ay hindi ko nakakalimot,” (On the event of my departure from this network that I called my second home, I have never forgotten anything.) he said. “Mananatili sa puso ko at babaunin ang lahat mga naranasan at natununan ko sa ABS-CBN sa loob ng 17 taon.” (I will keep in my heart and will take what I've learned and experienced in ABS-CBN for the past 17 years.)

Atienza signed off with his catchphrase, “Ang buhay ay weather-weather lang (Life is like the weather),” before the end of the broadcast.

In his 17 years with the network, Atienza hosted the trivia and animal-themed show “Matanglawin”, “It's Showtime”, “Umagang Kay Ganda”, and the TeleRadyo show, “Sakto”.

In a statement, ABS-CBN thanked him for his dedication, passion and service to the Filipino people.

“No doubt, Kuya Kim has become an iconic name on Philippine television just like his predecessor in our primetime newscast, the late Ernie Baron,” the statement read. “For 17 years he shared knowledge and wonder to our viewers, as well as the many young Filipinos who grew up watching and learning from him in 'Matanglawin'.”

Atienza will be joining rival GMA Network, which has released teasers on its social media platforms.