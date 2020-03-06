Kwame Releases New Single & Video ‘schleep.’

NewsWritten by Laura English on March 6, 2020
Coming off the back of a stellar 2019, Kwame has returned with a brand new single and film clip ‘schleep’.
The new single, ‘schleep.’ is a flex track from the opening line, “I do this shit in my schleep.”
It’s a stand alone single, so it won’t appear on Kwame’s upcoming, third EP. The surprise track, ‘schleep.’ came about pretty quickly according to Kwame.
“I made this in 15 minutes as a little throwaway beat for fun, then I realised it was kinda hard so I turned it into a song lmao,” he said.
He’s right, it does go hard.
Fittingly, he’s also co-directed the accompanying clip for the new single, alongside Zain Ayub. You can check it out down below.
Kwame kicks off his first headline tour of the year in a few weeks. The ‘Please, Get Home Safe’ tour will hit up four cities around the country: Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Fremantle.
Check out all the dates below.
[embedded content]
Kwame ‘Please, Get Home Safe’ 2020 National Tour
Tickets on sale now
Saturday, 28th March
Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 3rd April
The Triffid, Brisbane
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 4th April
Metro Theatre, Sydney
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 11th April
Freo Social, Fremantle
Tickets: Official Website