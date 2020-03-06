Kwame Releases New Single & Video ‘schleep.’

NewsWritten by Laura English on March 6, 2020

Coming off the back of a stellar 2019, Kwame has returned with a brand new single and film clip ‘schleep’.

The new single, ‘schleep.’ is a flex track from the opening line, “I do this shit in my schleep.”

It’s a stand alone single, so it won’t appear on Kwame’s upcoming, third EP. The surprise track, ‘schleep.’ came about pretty quickly according to Kwame.

“I made this in 15 minutes as a little throwaway beat for fun, then I realised it was kinda hard so I turned it into a song lmao,” he said.

He’s right, it does go hard.

Fittingly, he’s also co-directed the accompanying clip for the new single, alongside Zain Ayub. You can check it out down below.

Kwame kicks off his first headline tour of the year in a few weeks. The ‘Please, Get Home Safe’ tour will hit up four cities around the country: Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Fremantle.

Check out all the dates below.

Kwame ‘Please, Get Home Safe’ 2020 National Tour

Saturday, 28th March

Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Friday, 3rd April

The Triffid, Brisbane

Saturday, 4th April

Metro Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 11th April

Freo Social, Fremantle

