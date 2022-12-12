KYE, Agung Mango, Zretro Performing at Yearbook 2022 at Melbourne Immigration Museum

Rapper Agung Mango and singer KYE lead the announcement for Melbourne’s Yearbook 2022.

Yearbook 2022 is a celebration of the last year in music, literature, and film, and will take place at Melbourne’s Immigration Museum on Sunday, 18th December. Local DJs will hang out in the courtyard during the day, and at night there’ll be performances from Agung Mango, KYE, and Melbourne duo Zretro.

Agung Mango: ‘GUAP POP’ ft. Genesis Owusu

“Recovering and recollecting ourselves from the past two years of the pandemic has been a deeply collaborative and shared experience with our community, and it’s heartening to see such compelling output from Victoria’s creatives,” Immigration Museum General Manager Rohini Kappadath said in a statement. “We look forward to throwing open the doors of Immigration Museum as an arts and cultural oasis in the heart of Melbourne’s CBD.”

Underground rapper Agung Mango shot through to the mainstream this year off the back of heavy-hitting singles like ‘GUAP POP’ and ‘foRRest’, and he capped off the year by dropping the EP Man On the Go. KYE also had a breakout year, dropping singles like ‘Bossin’ and ‘Clique’. She dropped her debut EP Good Company back in 2021, which featured a Sampa the Great collab called ‘Gold’. Zretro released their debut self-titled LP this year, which included tracks like ‘Superpower’ and ‘Silly Games’.

Yearbook 2022 will also feature a bunch of poetry readings and panel discussions, as well as a pop-up bookstore from Amplify Books.

Yearbook 2022 Lineup & Dates

Sunday, 18th December – Immigration Museum, Melbourne

Tickets are on sale now via Museums Victoria.

