“Kyle Echarri gives back this Christmas”
With all the blessings he received this year, young actor Kyle Echarri made sure to give back this Christmas.
Based on his Instagram post on Wednesday, the teen star recently visited the Philippine Orthopedic Hospital in Quezon City to personally hand out gifts to children of the Pediatric Orthopedic Center.
“Grateful for the opportunity to share. Thankful to everyone who made this possible. Your kind-hearts, generosity and time has made children of Pediatric Orthopedic Center’ smile. Truly a wonderful feeling to see genuine happiness,” he wrote in his caption.
Kyle also extended his gratitude to Kythe Foundation, a non-profit organization aimed towards improving the quality of life among hospitalized children with cancer and other chronic illness, for partnering with him “in this aspiration to make a difference however way we can.”
“Thank you [Kythe Foundation] for allowing us to bring the Christmas spirit to POC,” he said.
Kyle currently stars in the hit afternoon drama, Kadenang Ginto, which goes on air weekdays after It’s Showtime.