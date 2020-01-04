“Kyle Echarri opens up about his first love”

Despite his busy schedule, Kyle Echarri finds ways to reconnect with his first love.

2019 has been a very good year for Kyle Echarri. “It has been the biggest year of my life,” he said. Though kept busy by many acting projects, Kyle was able to reconnect with his first love.

“First love ko po is music,” he admitted. “The first song I wrote was in English. It’s a song about… someone.”

Before he was a member of the Gold Squad, or Tope of Kadenang Ginto, or Chuck of Silly Red Shoes, Kyle was known primarily as a singer. He was part of The Voice Kids Season 2, and later went on to release an album entitled It’s Me Kyle. “I’m writing music now,” he shared, hoping that he can soon release an album of his original songs.

“Noong una po mas mahirap sa akin magkaroon ng sarili kong melody. Naghahanap ako ng mga beat, tapos kung anong nararamdaman ko sa beat na ‘yun, I write over it,” said Kyle of his songwriting process. “Pero minsan talaga, I have songs na ako talaga ang gumawa ng buong kanta — the melody, ‘yung areglo.

“Minsan nasa set ako, magkakaroon ako ng melody. Irerecord ko lang sa phone, tapos pagkauwi ko, I’ll finish the song.” He doesn’t use any specific app or instrument, but he is finding ways to teach himself. “Hindi po ako marunong mag-gitara, but I’m learning right now. I’m teaching myself sa YouTube.”

He hopes to collaborate with other artists for a future album. “Actually, nagpa-plan po kami ni Darren (Espanto). Nagsusulat kami [ng kanta]. Sana sa next album ko, magkaroon kami ng kanta na featuring siya.”

Another local artist he wants to collaborate with is Inigo Pascual, who he fondly refers to as “my brother”. Inigo was able to get into the international music scene and has been busy making the rounds abroad. Kyle’s dream collab would be with the King of Rock and Roll himself, Michael Jackson, but of course that would be an impossible dream. “Others would be Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendez — who I actually met noong pumunta siya dito dati — mga hip-hop artists.”

Does Kyle want to follow in Inigo’s footsteps? “Siyempre pangarap ko din ‘yun. Sino ba naman ang hindi mangangarap maging international artist? I’m very proud of Inigo and hopefully, it paves the path for more OPM artists.”