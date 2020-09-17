“Kyle Echarri tinuruan ni Sarah Geronimo na maging humble all the time”

Hindi malilimutan ni Kyle Echarri ang mga natutunan niya mula sa kanyang The Voice coach na si Sarah Geronimo.

Inamin ni Kyle Echarri sa radio interview ng Monster RX93.1 na marami siyang natututunan kay Sarah Geronimo nung panahong min-mentor pa siya nito sa The Voice Kids season 2 na ipinalabas sa ABS-CBN five years ago.

Ayon sa gwapong singer-actor na ka-partner ni Francine Diaz sa Kadenang Ginto teleserye, dahil sa Popstar Royalty kaya siya nagkaroon ng self-confidence at disiplina sa trabaho na nadala niya kahit sa pagiging artista. Magandang halimbawa rin daw ang ipinakikita ni coach Sarah na talagang kinabiliban niya lalo na pagdating sa work ethics.

Pero ang pinakatumatak daw talaga sa kanya at hinding-hindi niya malilimutan ay ang advice sa kanya ng dating coach na dapat ay maging humble all the time.

“One thing that I kept with me that she always told me was to keep my feet on the ground and that’s the number one thing,” ani Kyle.

“She always made sure that her artists are humble at all time no matter how far we’ve got. She always treated each one of her artists the same. And she always made sure that we always keep our feet on the ground.

“And I think the one thing that she helped me with the most was my confidence ’cause, like I said, I was super shy. If you guys saw my blind audition, I was even more shy. So Ate Sarah really helped with that and how I present myself on stage and how I feel the stage all the time,” patuloy na pahayag ni Kyle na proud sa kanyang latest single na siya rin ang sumulat at nag-produce para sa Star Pop.

The title of the song is “I’m Serious” at mapapasama ito sa isang full album na merong walong track.

Lahad ng binatilyo, “This album, I just really wanted the fans to get a piece of my heart, a piece of me so they know who the real Kyle is, what kind of music I really sing.”