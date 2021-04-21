Kylie and Dannii Minogue, Taika Waititi to Appear on ‘Drag Race Down Under’

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is set to premiere next week, and now we know some of the big names that will serve as special guests for the debut Australian and New Zealand edition of the wildly popular show. Both Kylie and Dannii are confirmed to feature on the show, along with New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi.

“I’m so excited to finally be a part of RuPaul’s Drag Race for the first series Down Under,” Kylie Minogue said in a statement. “It’s such an iconic show and I can’t wait to watch the contestants perform their hearts out to win the title of Down Under’s first Drag Superstar!”

Dannii Minogue says she has an ‘Untucked’ chat with the show’s contestants. “They had come straight from the runway challenge so it was exciting and tense all at the same time, not knowing who was going to have to lip sync for their life,” she explained.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will debut on next Saturday, 1st May via Stan. The series was filmed in New Zealand and features co-hosts RuPaul and Michelle Visage, along with Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson. Watch a trailer below.

