Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence confirm pregnancies

HOLLYWOOD A-lister Jennifer Lawrence and reality star Kylie Jenner have recently confirmed their respective pregnancies.

After weeks of speculation, Jenner announced on Instagram (@kyliejenner), that she is expecting her second child with boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner INSTAGRAM PHOTO/KYLIEJENNER

Jenner – the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star turned beauty mogul – posted a compilation video that showed her telling her family about the pregnancy, as well as clips of ultrasound appointments and her growing belly.

Jenner and Scott were first reported to be dating in 2017. A year later, they welcomed their first daughter, Stormi Webster. They broke up in 2019 but reconnected in 2020 after quarantining together.

Jennifer Lawrence IMDB PHOTO

Meanwhile, People Magazine exclusively confirmed via the actress’ representative that Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first child together.

The Academy Award-winner and the gallery director began dating in June 2018. In February 2019, they confirmed their engagement and tied the knot in October of the same year.