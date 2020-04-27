“Kylie Jenner look-alike? Anne Curtis reacts”

Anne Curtis reacted to a fan who told her she looks a lot like American media personality Kylie Jenner.

Netizens couldn’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance between Filipina actress Anne Curtis and American media personality Kylie Jenner in a series of videos shared by the latter on her Instagram stories.

On Twitter, the It’s Showtime host retweeted a set of photos, which she revealed were the same snaps fans having been tagging her for days.

“Don’t know if it’s just me but Kylie’s looking like @annecurtismith now,” the fan wrote.

dont know if its just me but kylie’s looking like @annecurtissmith now 😍 pic.twitter.com/gQchQlb0Oc — 𝓂𝒶𝓎𝒷𝑒 ✨ (@xolovemaybe) April 26, 2020

Anne, who seem to agree with the fan, quoted the tweet and wrote: “Dami nag-message and tag sa akin. Can see a bit of myself sa second pic.”

Dami nag message and tag sa akin… can see a bit of myself sa second pic. 😂 https://t.co/zyoVEK44Ti — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) April 26, 2020

Apparently, the said photos were “screenshots” from a series of videos from Kylie’s makeup tutorial on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner, in the said video, used the products from the beauty line she owns called Kylie Cosmetics.