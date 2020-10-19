Kylie Minogue Announces ‘Infinite Disco’ Live-Streamed Performance

We’re finally on the cusp of a new Kylie Minogue album – thank God – and to celebrate the incoming release of Disco, the superstar has announced a new livestream performance to get the world dancing.

The ‘Infinite Disco’ performance will be a ticketed show streaming across the world, seeing Kylie perform cuts from Disco as well as new takes on her old classics, specially organised for this event by her Minogue and her collaborators Biff Stannard and Steve Anderson.

The event promises not to be a standard live-streamed event, as it sets to take viewers to a “euphoric dance-floor community of togetherness and intimacy” – two things that have basically become outlawed recently due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The performance is kicking off from 8pm AEDT on Saturday, 7th November, the day after Disco is released (Friday, 6th November).

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Wednesday, 21st October from 7pm AEDT. But, if you’re extremely keen, a pre-sale kicks off at 7pm AEDT tonight (Tuesday, 20th October) that also comes with a chance to win a virtual meet and greet with the music legend.

In the meantime, revisit the two cuts we’ve heard from Disco so far, ‘Say Something‘ and ‘Magic‘.