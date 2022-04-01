Kylie Minogue Shares Music Video For Gloria Gaynor Disco Collaboration

Kylie Minogue’s collaboration with the great Gloria Gaynor, ‘Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You’, now has a bright and colourful, discotastic official music video.

‘Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You’ appears on the Guest List Edition of Minogue’s 2020 album DISCO. The Guest List Edition arrived in November 2021 and also features the singles ‘A Second to Midnight’ (with Years & Years), ‘Kiss of Life’ (with Jessie Ware), and the Studio 2054 remix of ‘Real Groove’ (with Dua Lipa).

Minogue and Gaynor both feature prominently in the ‘Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You’ music video. The track was co-written by Peter Wallevik, Daniel Davidsen, Iain James and Sinéad Harnett. Wallevik and Davidsen worked on multiple tracks on DISCO, producing under the alias PhD.

DISCO is Minogue’s fifteenth studio album and one of her most critically acclaimed releases in more than a decade. The album topped the Australian and UK album charts and was named one of the albums of 2020 by British GQ, The Guardian, Variety and even the esoteric indie site The Quietus.

Gaynor is a true giant of disco music, best known for the 1978 single, ‘I Will Survive’, as well as ‘I Am What I Am’, ‘Never Can Say Goodbye’ and versions of ‘Can’t Take My Eyes off You’ and ‘The Eye of the Tiger’. Watch the ‘Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You’ music video below.

[embedded content]