“Kylie Verzosa advocates taking care of your mental health: ‘Be kind to yourself’”

Mental health advocate Kylie Verzosa shares how she took care of her mental health while staying at home during the ECQ.

Aside from being part of the iWant digital film Love Lockdown during the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) period while staying at home with boyfriend Jake Cuenca, Kylie Verzosa shared how she took care of her own mental health during the past few months. The 28-year-old beauty-queen-turned-actress shared her thoughts in an Instagram post last July 7.

She wrote,

“The isolation and feeling of uncertainty caused by the pandemic can either make or break us. I know it could be hard for others to find motivation in these trying times trust me, I have my gloomy days too.

“But also, I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason; that in every challenge, there’s an opportunity. This lockdown has allowed me to dedicate more time to myself: focus on my physical and mental health by consistently working out, meditating and journaling. I also found time to set new career goals while adapting to the new normal and I was able to allot more time for my advocacy @mentalhealthmattersph. ⁣

“I believe this time can be a good opportunity for all of us to develop and discover new skills – cooking, gardening, and interior decorating has been keeping me busy (and maybe learning a tiktok ), reignite passion and creativity, be kind and patient with yourself, and commit to your self growth. Just hang in there and be kind to yourself.⁣”