“Kylie Verzosa, Jake Cuenca provide free meals to COVID-19 frontliners”

Kylie Verzosa and Jake Cuenca joined the list of celebrities who have gone out of their way to show their support and appreciation to frontline workers battling the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Sunday, March 29, the beauty queen-actress took to Instagram to share that she and Jake donated free meals to workers in various hospitals across the metro, as she hailed “doctors, nurses, lab technicians, security guards, cleaners and maintenance personnels” for their service.

“Yesterday, together with the efforts of Frontline Feeders Philippines and Jake, we were able to feed frontliners from the Makati Medical Center, Medical Center Taguig, Las Piñas General Hospital, and Unihealth Parañaque Hospital,” she said.

“I’ve been looking for ways and places to help out since the pademic began, I’m grateful for the opportunity to lend a hand. If we could only hand them out ourselves, we would!” she continued. “From the bottom of my heart thank you so much for all your and service!”

In his respective post, Jake similarly paid tribute to medical workers and other frontliners who are actively helping to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

“Taos puso po kami nagpapasalamat sa inyo sa lahat sakripisyo at serbisyo na binibigay ninyo sa panahon na ito. Magmula sa mga doktor, nurse, security guards at lahat ng tao na nagtratrabaho sa panahon na ito maraming salamat po. Pinagdadasalan namin kayo. Kayo ang tunay na mga bayani,” he said.

As of Sunday afternoon, March 29, there have been 1,418 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines. Out of this number, 71 deaths and 42 recoveries were recorded.