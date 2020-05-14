“Kylie Verzosa on working with Jake Cuenca in ‘Love Lockdown’: ‘Kahit konting lambing hindi mo mahingi sa kanya’”

‘Love Lockdown’ actress Kylie Verzosa plays a mistress to real-life boyfriend Jake Cuenca in her first digital film project.

For her role in the upcoming iWant digital film Love Lockdown, Kylie Verzosa plays a wedding designer and mistress to her real-life boyfriend Jake Cuenca with whom she is currently spending quarantine. The couple shot their own scenes with remote instruction via Zoom from their director Darnel Villaflor. “For me it was a one-of-a-kind experience. And it was an opportunity for me. I’m glad to work with Dreamscape again ever since I think I worked in Panday. We had to assist direk Darnel with the shoot, we had to be the production design, we had to behind the camera as well as in front of the camera and aside from being behind-the-scenes, we also had to act. Siyempre for me, even if Jake and I have decided to do the quarantine in this apartment, siyempre parang nakaka-pressure din sa akin na umarte next to a very veteran actor. So nakakakaba siya but otherwise, it was a very unique experience. I’m just glad to be doing work at this moment and I’m glad that this is such a good concept. Despite everything happening we were able to produce this masterpiece,” she shared.

During the Love Lockdown media con last May 13, Kylie admitted she not only had a deeper respect for the production crew, but also for Jake who she had to do scenes with for three days straight. “It’s given me a newfound respect for people working behind the scenes, to have a better understanding of what goes on behind the scenes. Sometimes as artistas, you wonder why it’s taking so long but yun pala there’s so many different aspects from the props to the audio to the director, ang dami eh. It’s a whole team that gets to produce a scene. I just feel so grateful that I got this opportunity to work with Dreamscape. I’ve learned a lot siguro with my craft. I’m relatively new pero ang dami kong natutunan dito and nagpapasalamat kay Jake kasi ang dami niyang naturo din sa akin during this episode. Ang dami kong na-realize sa sarili ko na for me kaya ko pang i-improve. So it’s more of parang introspective doing this project and the feeling after, three days kasi kaming nag-shoot so nandun yung feeling of accomplishment and success. Siguro dala dala ko pa rin yung character ko even a day after kasi medyo mabigat pa rin yung feeling ko. I needed a bit more time to just breathe it out. Overall it was a good experience. Parang I miss going back to work. I miss acting. This was a perfect opportunity for me. Perfect pa kasi partner ko si Jake dito and who wouldn’t like that? For me that’s perfect (laughs),” she explained.

The experience of shooting their own scenes also showed Kylie a different side of Jake on camera. “It gave me an in-depth perspective of how Jake worked and I realized he’s just so professional and he turns into this different kind of Jake when he works. Hindi na siya yung sweet na he’ll hold your hand. Parang he becomes this very professional person na kahit konting lambing hindi mo mahingi sa kanya, ganun (laughs). It just gave me more respect for Jake as an artist and it gave me more respect for the whole craft,” she said.

Love Lockdown starts streaming for free on iWant starting May 15, Friday.