“KZ shares wedding preparations, hints at location of ceremony”

Last Friday, February 28, singer KZ Tandingan sent the online world abuzz after posting a new set of prenup photos, which both fans and friends of the Soul Supreme thought were snaps from her actual wedding.

KZ, in an interview with PUSH last Sunday, March 1, has finally spoken about the speculations on the truth behind the much talked-about photos to settle things once and for all.

Sharing the cute story behind the photo where she can be seen wearing a veil and carrying a bouquet of flowers, she shared: “Meron kaming dalawang sets of photos. ‘Yung nagpunta kami sa Fujisawa. Tapos ‘yung isa ‘yun talaga pinaka-excited kami sa engagement shoot naming kasi inikot namin ‘yung mga pinakapaboritong lugar namin sa Japan nang nakasuot ako nang naka-veil ako.”

The singer-rapper added: “So naglalakad kami tapos naglalaro kami sa arcade, kumakain ng mga street food kung anu-ano ta’s kino-congratulate kami ng mga tao. So ‘yun ‘yun. Kahit ‘yung photo na inupload ko kapag tiningnan niyo talaga ng maayos, nasa labas ‘yun ng isang flower shop.”

She continued: “So nung nag-shoot kami wala kaming dalang bulaklak so pumasok kami sa isang flower shop, bili kami bulaklak para kunwari may bulaklak tayo. So ‘yun ‘yung itsura naming na parang ‘Oy may bulaklak na ako’ so ‘yun nag-assume na lang mga tao. Nag-congratulate na lang sila. But thank you pa rin.”

But why exactly did she and and her fiance choose to post photos on February 28th? As it turns out, the number 28 holds a special place in their hearts.

“Isa din ‘yung sa mga reasons why we posted those photos nu’ng araw na ‘yun. Kasi sinend siya sa’min nung photographers nu’ng umaga nung [February] 28th and 28 is also our monthsary. So Feb. 28 marks our fifth year and one month. Parang ganu’n. Five years and one month kami nung Feb. 28,” she shared.

She went on: “Normal naming ginagawa ‘yung tuwing 28 pero hindi nga lang palaging-palagi. Usually, every 28th, nagpopost talaga kami nang photos namin together. Tapos sobrang tiyempo lang na lumabas ‘yung photos namin nu’ng pre-nup. Tapos kinuha namin ‘yung photos na inupload na sa website nila. Even sa website nila, engagement session two.”

Tandingan also shared why she and TJ — of all places in the world — chose Japan as the location of their prenup photoshoot.

“Kasi paborito namin ni TJ parehas ang Japan. Paborito namin ang food, paborito namin ang kung paano makitungo ang mga tao, and we love how organized Japan is. So kung tourist ka, it’s not gonna be hard for you to navigate, kumbaga hanapin ‘yung mga lugar na pupuntahan mo,” she stated.

She continued: “And it’s not even hard to ask for directions kasi kahit minsan kahit ‘di sila marunong mag-English, sobrang bait pa rin nila. Kulang na lang ihatid ka pa nila ‘pag ‘di talaga nila kayang i-explain.”

In the same interview, KZ shared some of her and Monterde’s preparations for their highly-anticipated wedding.

According to the “Mahal Ko O Mahal Ako” hitmaker, she and Monterde have already met with their wedding planner.

“We’ve met na with most of our suppliers with the help also of our wedding planner. Sobrang malaking tulong sa’min. Although after na-engage kami ni Teej, medyo inayos na namin lahat ng gusto naming suppliers kasi ang dami naming kailangan gawin this year. So kahit medyo malayo-layo pa ang wedding, we wanted na sana as soon as possible maayos na naming lahat,” she said.

Asked where they plan to hold their wedding ceremony, she shared: “‘Di pa final lahat. Pero definitely we want to do it somewhere cold kasi ayaw namin pareho ng mainit.”

On whether or not the wedding location is outside the Philippines, she said: “’Di natin alam kasi may mga malalamig pa rin naman na lugar sa Pilipinas.”

Teasing the date of their wedding this year, she quipped: “Maybe this year.”

Pressed to share the exact date of the wedding, Tandingan answered: “Nag-congratulate na naman kayo. Okay na ‘yun.“

KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde got engaged in December 30, 2019.