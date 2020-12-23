“KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde talk about their ‘virtual pamamanhikan’”

‘Namamasko Po Year 4’ artists KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde share how they plan to celebrate Christmas this year.

After getting engaged last year and having to push back wedding plans during the lockdown earlier this year, singers KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde finally tied the knot last October and have been enjoying newlywed life after going through a self-declared “LDR” (long-distance relationship) during the lockdown.

“Masaya naman kami. Thankful kami pareho na kahit hindi namin nakakasama yung both families namin kasi nasa Mindanao nga sila, at least meron kaming isa’t isa na makakasama,” she shared during the Namamasko Po Year 4 event made possible by The Filipino Channel (TFC) and Remitly.

The singer-songwriter couple has been trying to help raise funds for their church community via their music videos this year. “’Can’t Wait to Say I Do’ is the unang single na kasama sa aming wedding EP na Simula. Sana suportahan niyo yung mga music videos ng mga kanta namin kasi yung mga music videos na yun ay monetized at ang kikitain ay i-do-donate namin 100% sa Inspire Church Metro so please suportahan niyo po. Stream niyo po yung music. Please also support the song ‘Marupok’ sa Himig Handog 11 written by Daniel Balagtas at ako mag-i-interpret ng song niya. If you watch our videos, everything will go to our church kasi gusto rin namin sila tulungan sa panahon ngayon,” KZ explained.

READ: KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde get married in Batangas​

EXCLUSIVE: TJ Monterde reveals pushing back wedding plans with KZ Tandingan​

[embedded content]

Before going through with their intimate wedding last October 9 in Batangas, TJ admitted he had to adjust his plans of flying to Mindanao to formally ask KZ’s parents for her hand in marriage.

“Yung ginawa naman namin nung namanhikan ako kasi hindi na possible lumipad nun so naka-virtual pamamanhikan kami. ganun yung ginawa namin,” he said.

KZ said they will try and get their family together online to formally introduce themselves as a married couple. “Baka nga mag-organize na lang kami ng virtual na sama sama kasi actually nung kinasal kami, hindi nila alam eh. Ang nakakaalam lang talaga, yung mga mommy at daddy namin at kapatid namin. Yung mga tito, tita sa both sides hindi nila talaga alam so baka yun na lang gawin namin this Christmas, baka mag-organize na lang kami ng online get-together,” KZ added.