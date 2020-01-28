“KZ Tandingan impresses with Ella Fitzgerald’s ‘Air Mail Special’ cover”

Singer KZ Tandingan on Sunday wowed social media users with her cover of the “monstrous” scat piece “Air Mail Special.”

Released in 1941, the jazz standard was popularized by the late Ella Fitzgerald after the virtuoso scat singer and late jazz legend sang the song live at the Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, Rhode Island in 1957.

“First attempt at completing this monstrous scat piece by THE LEGEND, ELLA FITZGERALD,” wrote KZ on Instagram. “Still have A LOOOOT to improve on and polish, but I’m proud of my small progress.”

The song cover earned the raves of not just KZ’s fans, but of her fellow singers, including KC Concepcion, Lani Misalucha, Kyla, Jaya, and Richard Poon.

“Wooooooohhhhh!!!! The best!” wrote Lani.

“KZ FITZGERALD!!” added KC.

As of writing, the video already has 92,360 views with nearly four hundred comments.