“KZ Tandingan on what she learned this quarantine: “Sa industry na ‘to, if you don’t learn how to adapt, maiiwan ka talaga””

Asia’s Soul Supreme KZ Tandingan will take part in the annual Coke Studio music event, now held digitally.

Asia’s Soul Supreme KZ Tandingan is taking each day as it comes – something she learned during this quarantine period brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview, KZ said, “Let’s just say that I’m a planner. If kaya kong planuhin ang buong taon, I would. And I actually did… but ayun, Corona happened. Medyo na-learn ko to just take each day as it comes. Kasi mahirap magplano ngayon,”

This period also taught her the importance of being able to adapt to the evolving times, saying, “Sa industry na ‘to, if you don’t learn how to adapt, maiiwan ka talaga.” Hence, the Mahal Ko O Mahal Ako hitmaker has been working on producing more online content and music on her own, in the comfort of her home.

This is why KZ is set to appear in more online platforms soon, specifically at this year’s Coke Studio, an annual music event of beverage brand Coca Cola. Given the circumstances, the annual music fest will be held digitally, through a series of artists sessions online.

KZ said, “Music ang palaging pinupuntahan ng tao for comfort, so sobrang nakakatuwa na may ganito ang Coca-Cola, na kumbaga pwede pa rin natin samahan ang mga kababayan natin through music kahit hindi natin sila physically nakakasama.”

Joining KZ in the music event are fellow OPM artists Moira dela Torre, Unique Salonga, Shanti Dope, December Avenue, and Sarah Geronimo. It will be available on YouTube and artist sessions will commence from September 26 to November 21.