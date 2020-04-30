“KZ Tandingan says song inspired by Bea Alonzo, John Lloyd Cruz not a promo scheme”

KZ Tandingan made a beautifully-written song inspired by Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz’s Instagram Live session.

Wrote a song with @tjmusicmonterde today inspired by the these two ❤️ We’ll be sharing it on both our FB pages tonight. “Akalain mo, sa hinaba ng takbo, dito parin ang tagpo…..” #popoyandbashaforever #tayoparinpala pic.twitter.com/BxaHVJsm5S — KZ (@KZofficial) April 28, 2020



KZ, who initially teased the track on Twitter, decided to post the full song on the Facebook page of her fiancé TJ Monterde.



But according to TJ the song wouldn’t have been made possible without his fiancé who happens to be the “mastermind” behind it.



for the record, si kz mastermind nito. Siya rin gumawa ng major parts, and Im so proud! Super!

Napakagaling! ❤️ https://t.co/PLmzRh1pIT — TJ Monterde (@tjmusicmonterde) April 28, 2020



“namiss kita” “namimiss kita” TAYO PA RIN PALA ——————————– A song inspired by Popoy & Basha THE JLC-BEA IG LIVE #TayoPaRinPala #TJxKZ #quarantinejams #overnightproject Posted by TJ Monterde on Tuesday, 28 April 2020



While filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone revealed that the said Instagram Live session was an experimental film that she had written and directed, KZ made it clear the song is no way part of any promotional scheme.



“For those asking if our song is part of a big movie/serye promo scheme: We wrote and recorded the song yesterday,” she stated.



She added: “We also wish for both of them to be in one project soon or end up together in real life but NO, kami kami lang ‘to, may topak lang talaga ako kahapon.”



For those asking if our song is part of a big movie/serye promo scheme: We wrote and recorded the song yesterday. We also wish for both of them to be in one project soon or end up together in real life but NO, kami kami lang to, may topak lang talaga ako kahapon. 😂❤️ — KZ (@KZofficial) April 29, 2020



Meanwhile, John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo’s virtual reunion, a film titled “Love Team,” is part of Antoinette Jadaone’s project called “Unconfined Cinema.”